New Job, Who Dis? Former DPD Chief, David Brown recruited to Kroll

DALLAS -- It was bittersweet when former Dallas Police Chief David Brown called it quits after 33 years of service with the department. While his announcement came on the heels of last year's Dallas police shooting, many across the country were anxious to see what his next career move would be.

Not only has he become an ABC News contributor and an author, he's been recently recruited to Kroll, a cyber security firm. Instead of cuffing criminals, he'll now manage the company's investigation and dispute team.

Kroll sent out a statement saying how Brown's "outstanding record of achievement and public service stand a testament to his unwavering commitment to making a positive difference."

We're pretty sure Brown's new job is a labor of love, but you have to wonder how much the billion dollar company is paying him. After all, his last salary with the city of Dallas was well over $100,000.

Safe to say with several sources of income, Mr. Brown won't have any problems making his green!