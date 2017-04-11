Lyft picks up deal with FW MedStar to provide cheaper hospital rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- You never know when you'll find yourself in emergency mode but thanks to Lyft, a trip to the hospital shouldn't be hard to come by.

The transportation company has officially picked up a deal with Fort Worth based MedStar Mobile Healthcare. Passengers will be able to request a ride to the nearest hospital using this service.

Considering the cost to dispatch an ambulance could be hundreds, a $20-dollar ride with Lyft not only makes sense but saves a lot of cents too!

In a statement to NewsFix, Lyft says they're "proud to help lower the cost of healthcare transportation, and provide reliable rides to those who need".

They didn't stop there.

Lyft recently partnered with the Weather Channel to help passengers stay safe during bad weather. The company will start suggesting rides when you need to get somewhere in potentially dangerous driving conditions.

The app will tap into your phone calendar (with the user's permission of course) and check if there's somewhere you have to be. If bad weather is in your area Lyft will pick you up.