Dallas Fire Rescue mourns loss of retired K9 Ashly

DALLAS - Dallas Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of their retired K9, Ashly, who passed away yesterday at 15-years-old.

Ashly was adopted by her owner, Debra Mullins, as a 6-month-old stray.

The pup was quickly trained to sniff out more than 20 materials that can be used to set fires and she served 10 years, from 2002 to 2012, as an Accelerant Detection Canine for Dallas Fire Rescue.

Even after Ashly retired, she still regularly attended departmental functions and community events with Dallas citizens.

Thank you Ashly for your invaluable service to Dallas Fire Rescue, the City of Dallas and communities abroad. RIP