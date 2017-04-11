Crowley High School student arrested in hit & run of Keller theater student

CROWLEY – Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in a hit & run that left a Keller high school theater student in a coma.

Matthew Hunter Wyman was arrested Monday at Crowley High School, according to a Fort Worth Police Department news release. The 18-year-old is accused of hitting 16-year-old Aaron Lancaster March 19 as he crossed Alta Visa Drive at Funnel Street in Fort Worth, then driving away. Wyman faces a charge of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury/Death and is being held on $5,000 bond, according to Fort Worth police.

Aaron, a student at Keller ISD’s Timber Creek High School in Fort Worth, was leaving theater rehearsal when he was struck. He remains in a coma as he recovers from a head injury and multiple broken bones.

A gofundme page has been set up to help with medical expenses. A fundraiser is being held April 25 to help Aaron’s family with medical expenses.

Support Aaron Lancaster! Proceeds from the night go to medical expenses! It's the Chick-fil-A on Keller Pkwy. Mention you're there for him! pic.twitter.com/DWlDl6yhqf — Brundrett (@Dr_Brundrett) March 29, 2017