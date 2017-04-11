America has defeated Measles, but is now fighting another disease called rat lungworm!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

America has won the battle against Measles, and it's the first in the world that can say that.

According to The World Health Organization, America has successfully eliminated one of the world's most contagious diseases.

Not sure what Measles is?

Well, it's a disease that affects primarily children, which can cause severe problems such as blindness, brain swelling and even death!

But it wasn't an east win, the victory came through mass vaccination so you develop an immunity.

Hold on... don't start the celebrations just yet, one disease may be a thing of the past in the U.S., but another problem is cropping up in a tropical paradise.

Experts in Hawaii say a brain-invading parasite is believed to be spreading.

Health officials are warning residents not to touch snails or slugs with their bare hands, because of an increase in cases of people coming into contact with a rare parasitic infection - known as "Rat Lungworm".

In the last decades, there have only been two documented cases of Rat Lungworm infections in Hawaii. But it's gotten so bad as of late, that six cases have been reported in just the past three months.

Other states were recently popped up, including California, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida.

As in life, guess we have to learn to take good with the bad - in this story.