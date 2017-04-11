Alabama company designs new gum to detect cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT, AL -- Chew on this: there's a new gum poppin' onto the market, and it's not your typical Hubba Bubba. This one could save your life!

An Alabama-based company has created a chewing gum that detects cancer.

Apparently, each type of cancer has its own chemical which is found in our saliva.

So, here's how it works. You chew the piece of gum, it's then analyzed, and based on the compounds in your gum, doctors can then tell which type of cancer a person has.

Sounds easy enough, but why gum? Well, it's all about early detection and scientists say this is more effective than breath and urine tests.

Another bonus: gum is durable and can hold up to rigorous testing.

Creators hope to make it available to doctors and patients sometime next year, and good news: it's supposed to taste just like candy!

We need to know one thing: can you still blow bubbles with it?