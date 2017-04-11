A Chicago judge shot and killed after possible botched robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- Judge Raymond Myles was shot outside his home Monday morning. According to police, a woman was leaving the home just before 5:00 am when she came across the gunman.

Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples says, " words were exchanged, and the offender shot the female victim who was struck one time in the lower extremities."

After hearing the commotion and the gunshots, the 66-year-old stepped out of his home to investigate.

Alison Rogers is a neighbor who says, "me and my husband heard two gunshots and we ran out the house. And when we ran out of the house, we saw firemen, police, detectives.. everyone just swarming up."

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition - but is expected to be OK.

The gunman is still on the loose.

So was this indeed a robbery gone wrong, or was the judge targeted? Police are now investigating and the FBI is offering a 25-thousand-dollar reward for information on the case.