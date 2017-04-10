Uptown thieves steal iPhone, take & upload selfies to iCloud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Police are looking for some thieves who are taking selfies on a stolen phone.

Bianca Dabi says a couple of teens asked her for money near in Uptown and grabbed her phone while she was at an ATM.

Later, Dabi discovered her phone was uploading pictures to her iCloud account. She immediately recognized the men in the photos as the thieves from the ATM.

So she posted the selfies on Facebook, where several people said they've seen the teens wandering Uptown selling candy and asking for money.