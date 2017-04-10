× United Airlines overbooks flight – video shows passenger being forced off.

When an airline accidentally overbooks a flight, who pays the price for that mistake? In this case, the passengers.

United Airlines overbooked a flight headed from Chicago to Louisville. So what do they do? In short, “forcibly remove” passengers if they don’t leave on their own.

Yes, and this time around it was caught on camera and posted to social media!

Jayse D. Anspach shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here’s how they did it.”

United says the crew asked the passengers to leave voluntarily .. and any who did would get $400 and a hotel stay for the night. When that didn’t work, they upped the offer to $800. And when that didn’t work, a computer randomly selected 4 passengers to leave.

The man in the video apparently refused to leave when his seat was randomly selected and was dragged out.

United later apologized for the “overbook” situation and their CEO Oscar Munoz released a statement on Monday saying, “Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

According to reports, one of the officers in the video has been placed on leave.

United will eventually get through the turbulence that this story has created, but right now, they’re in the middle of a pretty bumpy ride.