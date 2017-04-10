Thousands rally in Dallas for Mega March 2017 and Carry the Cross Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The second Sunday in April was jam packed with march after march.

First up, Mega March, which wasn't so mega this time around. A few thousand people took part in the march in downtown Dallas on Sunday, calling for immigration reform. The rally started at Guadalupe Cathedral and went to Dallas City Hall.

Robert Rocha Jr, a keynote speaker, says,"together, with one united voice.. we can make a difference in this country. Whether it's immigration reform or any other issues that affects our community."

Local students in the country under the provisions of the DACA Executive order also came out to make their voices heard.

DACA student Stephanie Rodriquez syas, "Daca has changed my life. My family are immigrants and this means a lot for me, just fighting for their rights."

This was the second Mega-March held in the big D. In 2006, more than 500-thousand people showed up - making it the largest civil rights march in Texas history.

But Sunday wasn't all about politics, it was also about religion.

Thousands of members from the First Baptist Church of Dallas marched through the city to remind citizens of the true meaning of Palm Sunday.

The crowd was led by a New Orleans-style band while carrying a giant, illuminated cross from First Baptist to Klyde Warren Park.

Whether you're rallying for a religious celebration, or to make a political statement, the ability to safely and freely march for what you believe in is a beautiful thing.