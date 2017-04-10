Sheriff and masked SWAT team video warning for heroin dealers compared to ISIS

LAKE COUNTY, Florida – An intense video of a Florida sheriff’s warning to heroin dealers has gone viral, but for interesting reason.

“Enjoy looking over your shoulder constantly wondering if today’s the day we come for you,” says Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell in the video, “Enjoy trying to sleep tonight wondering if tonight’s the night our SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges.”

Mask SWAT team members are behind Grinnell in the video, concealing their identities because they’re in undercover investigations.

Views on the video are conflicting. Many on Twitter didn’t agree with the approach, criticizing and comparing them to ISIS.

Husband, looking at my screen: "Is that an ISIS video?"

Me: "No, the Lake County Sheriff in Florida." https://t.co/RWWHE3j9B3 — Karrie Higgins (@karriehiggins) April 10, 2017

The video was completed in only five takes and leaders of this unit are “happy with the result.”