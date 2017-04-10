News anchor learns of husband’s death during live broadcast

NEW DELHI, India – A news anchor learned about her husband’s death while on air.

Supreet Kaur, anchor for IBC 24 in India, was reading a news bulletin when breaking news about a fatal car crash involving three passengers came in.

Among those passengers, one was her husband, Harsad Kawade.

Although Kaur didn’t name the victims, she realized one of the men was her husband from the details of the story.

Kaur kept her composure on air, but later broke down in tears after the broadcast was over.

Kaur and her husband had been married for 18 months.