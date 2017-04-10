Man in wheelchair killed in Fort Worth hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in a wheelchair.

Witnesses say the driver never stopped and fled the scene after striking 56-year-old Kurt Wheeler, who was crossing the street Saturday night along East Lancaster Avenue.

Police say Wheeler was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital -- where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

the incident is still under investigation.. As police are working to get a description of the vehicle.