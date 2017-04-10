Keller HS Marching Band is headed to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLER - It's not even summer break yet and some Keller High School students are already thinking about Thanksgiving 2018. The school's marching band was surprised with the news that they'll be marching to the beat of their own drums in next year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"As you can tell, we're all extremely excited," one student explained. "Next year we're going to put so much effort into what we do and what we think is great!"

The band's video submission earned them a spot in the lineup out of 100 schools across the country. They're also the only band out of Texas to participate. That gives the students even more reason to toot their own horns.

"I want you to know the show that you guys put on the field this past fall is exceptional work," explained a Macy's representative. "In particular, your musicianship, your sound, the sound you guys achieve together is so incredibly special."

So special that some students say the huge honor came with years of hard work.

"I'm excited that the program I've given four years of my time to is nationally recognized," added one senior member.

We're pretty sure trading in the turkey dinner for the Big Apple will be well worth the wait!