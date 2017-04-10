It’s All Good! Liberian Orphans inspires Ed Sheeran to give back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multi-platinum singer, Ed Sheeran, has inspired countless fans. This time around it's him who's being inspired by orphaned children in Liberia. In honor of Red Nose Day, Ed took a trip to help raise money for the world's poorest communities.

"It really does not feel right," Ed explained. "My natural instinct is to put them in a car and take them. Can we do that?"

The 26-year-old soon learned the struggles young African orphans face are real!

"I think everyone who`s here filming agrees we can`t leave this place but without sorting this out!"

The trip made the entertainer aware and now he's doing what he can to educate others.

"These kids, you give them an education, you give them hope. I think it`s just someone saying 'you can be this' and fulfilling a promise."