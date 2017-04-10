It’s now legal to kill hibernating bears in Alaska

Thanks to Congress, hunters in Alaska can now kill a bear while it’s hibernating, kill its cubs, even kill them from the air — along with shooting and trapping wolves and coyotes and their pups near their dens, the same way.

House Joint Resolution 69 repeals the Obama-era federal protections for bears and other predatory animals on the 76.8 million acres of land in Alaska’s 16 national wildlife preserves (federal land). HJR 69 was approved 225-193 by the House in February, passed the Senate 52-47 in March and was sent to the president, who signed the legislation April 3, according to snopes.com.

The Humane Society of the United States has condemned the bill, saying it was “truly heartbreaking” and called the move “An overthrow of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service authority.”

For years, Alaska has been at odds with the U.S. government over the legality of hunting practices such as bear baiting, killing bears as they hibernate, hunting from the air, and killing wolves, coyotes, and their babies in their dens on or near federally protected lands.

But the restrictions imposed during the Obama era were considered unwarranted by many Alaskans. A federal lawsuit was filed in January of this year claiming the current (now overturned) rules were not only detrimental to the residents and ecosystem of Alaska, they were also giving the federal government control over a state issue.

Rep. Don Young (R- Alaska) was supported by the National Rifle Association and Safari Club International, according to Snopes, when he introduced HJR 69 in February to repeal the federal restrictions which were a “wrongful seizure of authority.”