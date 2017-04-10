Happy #NationalSiblingsDay: Can we guess which sibling you are?

Happy National Siblings Day! Today is the day we celebrate surviving all those arguments in the backseat over who should be in the front seat or who is mom’s favorite or who gets to be Batman and who has to be Robin. Growing up with brothers and sisters is boot camp for life skills.

National Siblings Day begin in 1998 in the U.S. as a day to honor the relationships that helped make us who we are. An estimated 80% of the American population have at least one sibling — so you can expect a lot of hugging and shouting out today to all of our lifelong partners in crime.