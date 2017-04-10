Dallas siren system back in business, investigation into “hack” continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Members of the Dallas City Council are still looking for answers about an apparent hack attack this weekend.

"We're just getting a lot of questions," councilman Adam McGough told the city manager. "We have a frustrated constituency."

Specifically, just what caused all of the city's tornado sirens to go off at once late Friday night, and should we be worried about other Dallas systems getting hacked?

"We can't determine how concerned we should be without the information," councilman Philip Kingston told NewsFix. "When we know what the facts are, the people are smart enough to decide how worried they should be, right?"

City manager T.C. Broadnax couldn't share many of those facts, but he says the city's taking the incident seriously.

"In addition to the city siren system," Broadnax told the city's public safety committee, "I've started the process of looking at all critical systems city-wide to determine what, if any, vulnerabilities may exist."

He also told reporters the hacker didn't use a computer.

"Because our system is not software-related and on a computer," said Broadnax. "It is a radio system."

Broadnax says the DPD and the feds are looking for the hacker. But for now, no one seems to know who did it.

The good news is that the city thinks the system is working now. Which is nice, especially since the weather isn't looking too friendly this week.

"People should feel secure that if in fact, it does alarm again, it is an actual incident," Broadnax said. "And if it is not, for some unknown reason, then we will notify people."

Hey, fingers crossed that's the last time we wake up in the middle of the night to a city full of sirens!