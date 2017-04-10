Bonnie and Clyde memorabilia makes it’s way back to Big D fort auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Bonnie and Clyde are one of the most notorious couples in Texas history.

Since their untimely end on an old dusty road in Louisiana, many of Bonnie and Clyde's personal items have made their way to auctions.

The most recent items that are going to be sold made a stop in Big D, before heading to the auction block.

“On June 22nd were having a big auction featuring items from Bonnie and Clyde, and we brought several of these incredible artifacts back to Dallas where Bonnie and Clyde lived,” Bobby Livingston with RR auction said.

“I never dreamed that this stuff would sell and be so popular. Because the family kind of shunned this and they didn’t have anything to sell,” said Buddy Barrow.

Clyde’s nephew, Buddy Barrow, and Bonnie’s niece Rhealeen Linder, said their families both shied away from talking about the departed duo, due to their infamous life and death.

“It’s amazing what all is out there, and has come forward after 83 years,” Linder said.

Thanks to auctions like this, even they are learning more about the famous gangsters.

Including a ring Clyde made for Bonnie while he was locked up.

“When I look at it I see he had to be a little mythical because of the number 3, and the serpent at that time meant power,” said Barrow.

While this historic collection is headed to Boston for auction, these Bonnie and Clyde collectables will always be tied to Texas.