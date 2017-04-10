Live: At least 4 victims reported in elementary school shooting in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Officials say at least four victims have been located after a shooter walked on to the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino and opened fire in a possible murder-suicide, according to KTLA.

The shooter was also possibly down, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan, who said the information was preliminary.

Burguan later tweeted that the shooting was a suspected murder-suicide. Two students were transported to a local hospital after the incident, which took place in a classroom, he said.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place until further notice amid the report of an active shooter at the elementary school, which is located a few blocks from campus, according to the college.

The elementary school is located at 5378 N. H St.

The chief said students at the school were being taken to Cajon High School “for safety.”

The high school is located 1200 W. Hill Dr.

North Park, Cajon Elementary School and Hillside Elementary School have been placed on lockdown, according to the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

Continuing sheltering in place. Authorities have confirmed victims at North Park Elementary School. Location of shooter unknown. — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) April 10, 2017

Students at the school are be taking to cajon high school for safety. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.