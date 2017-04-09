Mega March 2017 hits the streets of Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Thousands took to the streets Sunday afternoon to take part in Mega March 2017.

Starting at the Guadalupe Cathedral and ending at Dallas City Hall, protesters made their call for immigration reform and spoke out against recent executive orders signed by President Trump that they call anti-immigrant.

“We want everybody to feel like they’re safe and secure here and that someday they’ll be able to become citizens,” said Hector Flores. one of the event organizers.

“Together with one united voice we can make a difference in this country, whether it’s immigration reform or any other issue that affects our community,” Robert Rocha Jr., one of the event’s speakers, said.

Local students in the country under the provisions of the DACA executive order also came out to make their voices heard.

“DACA has changed my life, my family are immigrants and this means a lot for me, just fighting for their rights,” student Stephanie Rodriguez said.

For the organizers, the greatest focus was on families who came out to march.

“That’s what this is all about, that’s one of the themes of this march,” said Rene Martinez, another march organizer. “It’s family, it’s unity, it’s empowerment.”

The organizers also called for the march to be distinctly American, asking demonstrators to wear red, white and blue and to only bring US flags to the march.

“We are in the US of A, I’m a fifth generation Mexican-American, my affiliation is with the USA, my dad served this country for 35 years,” said Flores. “It’s about respecting America.”

With a conversation as deep and controversial as this, Mega March will hardly be the last time either side takes to the streets to make their voice heard on a topic that seems to keep getting hotter here in the USA.