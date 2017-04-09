Man needs 18 million retweets to get a year-long supply of Wendy’s chicken nuggets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBLIN, OH -- How much do you love Wendy's chicken nuggets?

Well, apparently, not as much as Carter Wilkerson who tweeted, "yo @ Wendy's how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?"

And his question was heard loud and clear because the fast-food chain replied saying,"18 Million."

That would definitely shake anybody's confidence, but young Carter isn't breaking a sweat. He replied, "consider it done." So who's his competition for the most re-tweets ever? None other than, Ellen Degeneres!

Yes, in the history of Twitter, the most retweeted tweet ever is Ellen's selfie from the 2014 Oscars.. at 3.3 million tweets!

Well, good news for Carter - he's already at 1 million tweets. And Wendy's fired back, " 1 Million?!?!? Officially shook"

Hey Mr.Carter, we're rootin' for ya! Just 17 million more retweets to go!