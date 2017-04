DALLAS — Shortly before midnight, tornado sirens started blaring across Dallas County. The city reports it is due to a malfunction and emergency alert crews are working on resolving the issue.

It could take up to 3 hours for all sirens to be disabled.

Malfunction causes sirens to go off in Dallas: pic.twitter.com/amsbbxDeRx — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) April 8, 2017

System malfunction with City of Dallas siren system. Crews working to fix. No emergency. Please do NOT call 911. Thank you. — DallasOEM (@DallasOEM) April 8, 2017

The Dallas Morning News reports that people are reporting busy signals when trying to call 911. City officials are urging people to not call 911 to report the sirens.

Dallas County Emergency Services right now: pic.twitter.com/Lo3bqHTlSg — Corbett Smith (@corbettsmithDMN) April 8, 2017

