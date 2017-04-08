Guns blazing at Concealed Carry Expo in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- More than 7,000 gun owners from across the country are expected in town this weekend for the "United States Concealed Carry Expo."

Kevin Michalowski with USCCA says, "This is a consumer show that brings together all the members of the concealed carry lifestyle."

The group is providing safe training seminars with industry experts.

"Gun owners who would come to me, and they would show up after they get in trouble with the law," explained USCCA member Gary Wells, who is also a lawyer. "And I started realizing that it would help if I started working with them before they got in trouble."

But that's not all. It also has a live-shooting range, a reality-based training center and scored of guns and gear from top industry brands. There's something for everyone!

Lisa Lundstrom with Nickel and Lace says, "We have a LUX cami. It's a conceal carry for the women. It's more of a camisole fit, which you can conceal your fire arm here. It's a cross-body draw. It's kind of a little bit of a compression, keeps it close to the body so your firearm won't fall out."

And Kristen Franke with Packin Neat says," I have a patented product for women that allows you to turn any purse, bag or tote into a concealed-carry purse."

Pretty cool, huh? You can check it all out this weekend at the Fort Worth Convention Center.