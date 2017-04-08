Bon Jovi pulls fan onstage to help him sing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, PA -- Every person's dream is to be noticed by their favorite celebrity, especially during a concert. But one Jon Bon Jovi fan never expected THIS.

During his tour stop in Pittsburgh, Bon Jovi's voice started to say "Goodby" thanks to a sore throat. Well, instead of calling it quits, he asked the audience a very important question: anyone want to sing?

Brad Evanovich was the lucky chosen one and he killed it!

"He said born to be my baby can you do it. I said yeah. He said you sure I said yeah. He said get up here. I basically stopped remembering what was happening because I was in shock."

Bon Jovi sang with him and everything!

The crowd loved it, giving him a massive applause and standing ovation.

"He said it was awesome and he was thankful for me to come up there and do it," Evanovich said.

Bon Jovi eventually cut the concert short, but after that experience no one seems to be complaining!

"I think he'll make it up to us Pittsburghers one way or another," Evanovich added.

Looks like Brad was born to be a singer!