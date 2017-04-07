Tomi Lahren is SUING Glenn Beck & The Blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING, TX -- Tomi Lahren is ready to put the smack down on Glenn Beck.

She's suing Beck and "The Blaze" for wrongful termination. The conservative commentator got the boot for telling the ladies at "The View" she supports abortion rights.

Tomi Lahren claims folks at "The Blaze" then lit the fire on a public smear campaign against her. The lawsuit filed Friday states Glenn Beck and his crew tried to ruin her career by "a clear attempt to embarrass, humiliate, and undermine reach to her audience on social media and elsewhere."

Lahren's fighting "The Blaze" to keep her 4.2 million Facebook fans. So, she used Twitter to low key tell Glenn Beck a piece of her mind...

Lay down and play dead really isn't my style. #FinalThoughts — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 7, 2017

Fodder for the trolls...

@TomiLahren You should talk about it on your show.....oh wait — Larry (@LDubInTheHouse) April 7, 2017

But supporters have her back!

@TomiLahren Give them hell Tomi — WILLIAM R. FISCHER (@WFISCHER412) April 7, 2017

No matter who wins this legal boxing match, in the words of Tomi Lahren -- "Sometimes it just sucks to suck."