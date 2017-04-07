North Texas Patriot Guard Riders Honor 100-year Anniversary of WWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been 100 years since the United States entered World War I, which is why today many gathered at the DFW national cemetery to honor the veterans that laid their lives on the line.

The VA’s National Cemeteries hosted wreath-laying ceremonies to commemorate the 353,082 World War I Veterans interred in VA national cemeteries across the country.

The North Texas Patriot Guard Riders joined the ceremony, entitled "Defending America: WWI through Present Day - 100th Anniversary" at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.