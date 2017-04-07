Keller Fossil Ridge coach arrested at track meet on arson charge

WEATHERFORD – A Keller ISD coach is on administrative leave after being arrested outside a track meet Thursday on an arson charge.

Michael Graham Long, 58, a coach at Fossil Ridge High School, was arrested in the parking lot of a track meet in Weatherford, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and charged with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship.

The Weatherford fire marshal’s office began investigating Long after his home caught fire three months ago, city spokesman Blake Rexroat told the Star-Telegram.

Online records show Long was released later Thursday from the Parker County Jail on $25,000 bond. The Keller ISD has placed him on administrative leave, according to an email sent to parents.