FORT WORTH - A Fort Worth man has died one week after being shot during a home invasion robbery.

69-year-old John Porter died Thursday morning at John Peter Smith Hospital. Porter's cause of death has yet to be determined, but authorities believe he suffered injuries from the break-in.

Porter and his wife, Diane, were attacked in their Fort Worth home last week by a man named James Earnest Floyd. Police say Floyd shot and robbed both victims.