Artist Uprising Presents: The Dallas Music Experience

DALLAS -- An art movement is rising in Dallas and Lee Escobedo is bringing it front and center for you to see.

"I’ve been writing about art and culture in Dallas for about seven years and I ask myself how come Dallas isn't integrating their amazing musical talent with this incredible opportunity of international scope? So I decided to have an opportunity to merge those two worlds.”

Editor-in-chief of the publication Art Uprising, Escobedo curated and created a Dallas Music Experience set to the freshest finds within the Big D's musical scene.

"It’s an unprecedented event. For the first time, Dallas-based bands and musical acts will have the opportunity to perform in front of the 12,000 people. So it’s a new international audience that will have their eyes and ears on Dallas-based bands," he said.

On Friday, the Fashion Industry Gallery lawn doubled as the backdrop for the eclectic mix of artists set to slay the stage.

"It’s a really textured and layered tapestry of different sounds and mediums and people incorporating a lot of art elements into their musical practice. This showcase, I think, shows varied genres that Dallas has right now that are all at full strength."

Creativity and music: the real definition of performance art.