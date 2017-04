Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - An 8-year-old boy is the first child to die of the flu in Dallas County this season. Dallas County Health and Human services says the boy died as a result of complications from the seasonal flu.

DCHHS director Zachary Thompson says not every child will become as ill from the flu, but this incident should act as a wake-up call for everyone to seek a flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months-old.