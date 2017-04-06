Social buzz: TV star addresses non-binary gender category placement in Emmys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- One star of the Showtime series Billions is putting a spotlight on non-binary gender in Hollywood. Just like on TV, Asia Kate Dillon identifies as "they."

But when tapped on the shoulder about whether to enter the Emmys as best actress or actor in a TV series, Asia was faced with a dilemma.

Asia then started the controversial conversation on social media while also penning a letter to the Academy.

Asia wrote, "if the categories of `actor` and `actress` are in fact supposed to represent `best performance by a person who identifies as a woman` and `best performance by a person who identifies as a man` then there is no room for my identity within that award system binary."

Well, it didn't take long for a response.

The Academy replied that they "celebrate" inclusiveness and "there is no gender requirement for the various performer categories. "Asia is free to choose the category they wish to enter."

Whatever Asia chooses, we're pretty sure this conversation alone is a winner for the non-binary gender out there.