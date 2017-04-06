Sex with Stefani: Keeping it sexy when you’re NOT in the mood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Okay, so, you’re not in the mood. Work is stressing you out? The kids are driving you crazy?

I get it. No need to even explain.

And despite popular belief -- men don't always feel frisky, either. A recent study found that wives are actually 84% “usually” in the mood, compared to 64% of their husbands.

So, how do you turn down sex with your spouse without offending them?

Well, first thing’s first -- try to stay away from the old “I have a headache” excuse. Talk about a turn off!

Here’s a way to turn you both on. “Honey, how about we start with a shower first?” Or even a massage. That’s one way to rev things up AND cure that headache of yours.

But hey, if you’re just plain ole not in the mood or really have a headache and nothing will get you there – just be honest! But be kind! It goes back to that old saying: "Treat others the way you want to be treated," especially in the bedroom, because nothing’s worse than faking it.