Fort Worth K-9 officer up for hero award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A retired Fort Worth police K-9 has been nominated for his act of bravery and service.

Last April, Luca was involved in a search and rescue mission that lead to him finding a missing man with Alzheimer's disease; the man was waist deep in mud and running water.

Police say the man would have died without Luca's help and now, the 10-year-old K is a candidate for the Hero Dog Award. Luca's charity partner in the contest is the American Rescue Dog Association.

People can vote for Luca by visiting herodogawards.org. Voting ends May 3.