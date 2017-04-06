Fort Worth 7-Eleven sells winning $2.5 million scratch off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A North Texas man has scored big bucks with his lottery scratch-off ticket.

Johnny Denton of Fort Worth has claimed a $2.5 million top prize, according to Texas Lottery officials. The winning scratch-off was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Western Center Boulevard in north Fort Worth, making the convenience store eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

Denton is the fourth person in Texas - and the first in North Texas -- to win the top prize in the $500,000,000 Cash game.