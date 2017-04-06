Dallas skyline pays tribute to Tony Romo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - CHeck out this shot of the Dallas skyline! Iit was framed in blue Wednesday morning to honor retiring Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Romo announced his retirement Tuesday night -- and Dallas immediately decided to pay tribute him. Dallas-Fort Worth photographer Joseph Haubert took the photo.

One side of the Omni Hotel even flashed the number 9 in royal blue -- which was Romo's jersey number. The former quarterback is retiring from the NFL to pursue a career in broadcasting.