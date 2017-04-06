Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center kicks off child abuse prevention month.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- When it comes to child abuse in the United States, the stats are staggering.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more 1,600 kids died from abuse and neglect in 2015.

At the Children’s Advocacy Center in Dallas, they see nearly 5,000 criminal cases every year.

“The cases that we see are the most difficult," Natasha Bullard with the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center said. They are the children who have had the worst most horrific things happen to them, and so our staff and partners are faced with collecting those stories from children and helping those families.”

So in kicking off child abuse prevention month, D.C.A.C is treating their staff, Dallas P.D., and Child Protective Services to a moment to show them they are appreciated.

“Today we are showing our blue and recognizing the professionals who work in the field of child abuse, and so we are just taking the day to take a break from the seriousness of what we do here every day and celebrate one another, and we encourage the community to do the same,” Bullard said.

And those with D.C.A.C say the more awareness that is brought to this problem, the more they can curb the stats.

“This is a really tough subject to tackle and no body can do it alone. We’ve learned that for the last 20 years, it is a combined effort and we can`t just do it alone.”