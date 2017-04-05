Ruff Life: Tank showed his meddle, and wants to roll into your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A tank, by definition, is a heavily armed and armored combat vehicle. None of that seems to mesh with the look of pitiful pooch Tank when he was found as a stray.

"He had multiple teeth infections in his gums, and he also had bite wounds all over his body that actually ended up being infected as well," said Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman said about when he was brought into Dallas Animal Services.

Blood soaked legs and a wounded tail would scare anyone, and this down-on-his-luck dug was in a tight spot.

Sometimes, though, the weakest among us just need a name to give them strength.

"His name actually comes from strength and that he can overcome anything," Edman said.

He's definitely done it so far. The bloodied limbs are healed, and the teeth are as good as new thanks to a lot of help from Vet Ranch.

"Don't let his rough life before actually fool you either," Edman said. "He loves playing with other dogs, humans, super affectionate and just all around an awesome dog."

He's still working through some of the pain of his past.

"Tank can be a little bit shy at first," Edman admitted.

But he can see that light at the end of his Ruff Life tunnel.

"Once he knows you, he's going to be your best friend," she added.

He was battered and broken, but now this little guy embodies his name.

"When you saw him in the shelter he was just shy and scared and didn't look like he really wanted to live," Edman said. "Now that he's all better, he's best friends with dogs and people."

Most of us have dreamed of owning a tank. Now you have that chance with Tank.

If you think you could help an animal in need by adopting or fostering through Dallas Pets Alive! check out their website: dallaspetsalive.org