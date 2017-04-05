Keller middle schooler arrested for bringing loaded gun, extra ammo to school

FORT WORTH – A Keller middle school student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a loaded gun and extra ammunition to school.

Fort Worth police say the student and gun were reported to a Keller ISD security officer at Timberview Middle School; during a search, the officer found a loaded .45-caliber handgun and additional ammunition cartridge in the student’s backpack.

No threats were made by the student and no one saw the gun out of the backpack. The student was arrested for possession of a weapon in a prohibited place and taken to the juvenile detention center. He is not being identified because he is a minor.

Keller ISD released a statement, saying in part:

“In Keller ISD safety is a top priority, and we are urging parents to remind their student that at no time are any type of weapons or anything resembling a weapon allowed at school.”

A letter from Timberview principal Carrie Jackson was sent reminding parents weapons, or anything resembling a weapon, are not allowed on Keller ISD campuses.

“Carrying a weapon onto school grounds is a violation of the Keller ISD Code of Conduct in addition to state law. I would encourage you to talk about this situation with your student, reminding him or her that there is no place for a weapon in the educational environment and the consequences for violating these laws are very serious and could result in criminal charges being filed,” Jackson said.

