Haltom City woman pleads guilty to murder in grandson’s death

HALTOM CITY - A grandmother who was accused of killing her 2-year-old grandson has pleaded guilty to murder.

In March 2016, Patricia Annette Flores told police her grandson, Lyfe "Gabe" Flores, climbed into a tub of scathing water she was using for cleaning; the toddler died of severe burns after Flores waited six days to seek medical treatment for the boy.

Haltom police say doctors also reported missing teeth and bruises on the back of the 2-year-old's head. The 44-year-old grandmother pleaded guilty to felony murder and her sentencing phase is expected to finish today.

Flores faces five years to life in prison.