Chew on This: The Cookery Dallas

DALLAS – When Kelly Huddleston made her way from LA to Dallas, she was following her heart.

“I moved here for love,” Huddleston said. “So nerdy, right? Long distance is kind of rough and we started thinking about, realistically, 'What if I could open my own cooking school?"

So that's what she did.

"I wanted to design a place where friends and family could come together to make a delicious meal and sit down and enjoy a great conversation, and even better food,” Huddleston told Newsfix.

Thus, The Cookery was born.

"All of our classes are three courses,” Huddleston said.

Chew on This: The Cookery offers all three courses, for less than $100 bucks, and the experience is priceless.

"The money for this came from my 95-year-old Nana, and my dad, and myself, so I want to make sure I do a good job,” Huddleston told Newsfix.

And it's safe to say job well done, Kelly!