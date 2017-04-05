Body found in Lake Arlington is missing jet skier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Search crews looking for a jet skier who went missing last week on Lake Arlington recovered a body near the shoreline Tuesday morning and it is who they were looking for.

The family of 43-year-old Raul Solares reported him missing Friday night after he went jet-skiing, but never returned home. Solares was not wearing a life jacket; his Jet Ski was found along the bank of the lake a few hours after he was reported missing.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner officially identified the body as Solares. He was a husband and father of three children.