Yolonda visits Dallas’ Uplift Hampton Preparatory High School

DALLAS - It's no secret that we need positive female role models for the girls of today. That's what Tea Talk at Uplift Hampton Preparatory High School is all about. The organization allows high school girls to engage with successful women who demonstrate ethical leadership and inspire boldness in their fields.

And they were kind enough to have me stop by the Uplift Hampton Preparatory High School Library Monday afternoon to talk to some young women about their futures.

"I think it's empowering and it exposes us to different things that we probably never knew that was out there and it makes us more well rounded as individuals; and I really like that about this," one Tea Talk girl said about the series.

