Cowboys fans react to Romo retirement

FRISCO — By now you’ve probably heard about Tony Romo saying farewell to his time as a quarterback in the NFL and hello to his new career as a CBS broadcaster!

That’s right! Romo is giving up the blitz for the booth; and the pads for a… blazer? You get the point.

We’ve still got questions! For one: will #9 make it into the Cowboys Ring of Honor?

“I believe that he should be in the Ring of Honor. I think he’s one of the top 3 quarterbacks in Cowboy history,” one Cowboys fan said.

“He was one of the greats of our time here. I don’t know if I would put him on necessarily that pedestal,” another fan argued.

What are fans gonna do with their coveted Romo jerseys now?

One fan replied, “I’m going to keep it. I think that it’s going to be valuable.”

Another added, “Oh I don’t see anybody giving away his jersey. It will be, to me, like having an Aikman or Staubach: one of the greatest.”

We know Cowboys fans bleed blue, but the rest of the world? Well not so much.

One Twitter user said:

Tony romo will probably get hurt being a commentator too — #GetUsADefense (@FixThePack) April 4, 2017

Not to mention this sad but true dig:

In Honor of Tony Romo retiring, here is the closest he has ever gotten to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/6MBcqlKdWP — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) April 4, 2017

Either way, his record doesn’t lie. We’re just glad he hasn’t given up on football all together!