Cowboys fans react to Romo retirement

FRISCO — By now you’ve probably heard about Tony Romo saying farewell to his time as a quarterback in the NFL and hello to his new career as a CBS broadcaster!
That’s right! Romo is giving up the blitz for the booth; and the pads for a… blazer? You get the point.
We’ve still got questions! For one: will #9 make it into the Cowboys Ring of Honor?
“I believe that he should be in the Ring of Honor. I think he’s one of the top 3 quarterbacks in Cowboy history,” one Cowboys fan said.
“He was one of the greats of our time here. I don’t know if I would put him on necessarily that pedestal,” another fan argued.
What are fans gonna do with their coveted Romo jerseys now?
One fan replied, “I’m going to keep it. I think that it’s going to be valuable.”
Another added, “Oh I don’t see anybody giving away his jersey. It will be, to me, like having an Aikman or Staubach: one of the greatest.”
We know Cowboys fans bleed blue, but the rest of the world? Well not so much.
One Twitter user said:
Not to mention this sad but true dig:
Either way, his record doesn’t lie. We’re just glad he hasn’t given up on football all together!