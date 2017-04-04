Tony Romo retiring from football today for career in broadcasting

DALLAS – Tony Romo is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL today; ESPN reports the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will leave football — but not really, because he’s rumored to be going into broadcasting as a sports analyst.

ESPN reports the Cowboys will release Romo today, saving the team nearly $14 million. But he won’t be sitting idle. Networks including CBS, Fox, and NBS have reportedly already been courting Romo as a color commentator.

Romo’s decision was made based on his health and time with his family, according to ESPN sources. Broken collarbone and back injuries kept Romo, who turns 37 this month, out of all but five games over the past two seasons. Romo and wife, Candice, have two sons, Hawkins and Rivers, and are expecting a third this summer.

So it’s over. Or is it?

An NFL exec told ESPN it may not be and we could see Romo on the gridiron again. “Romo is now every team’s emergency backup QB in case your starter gets hurt” and a team would have to “pay him to come out of ‘retirement.'”