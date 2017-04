Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- One of the wines I sell a lot of at Pink Magnolia is from Beckmen Vineyards. They're a special kind of vineyard because their grapes are grown biodynamically.

Jeff Beckmen visited today to tell us just what that means, and to let me taste some of the wines they've created.

The Spice of Blythe is that we can learn a lot from Beckmen Vineyards. Take care of each other, take care of the earth, and you just might get something special in return!