Romo retires from football to start broadcasting career at CBS

DALLAS -- The times they are a changing.

Those are the Bob Dylan lyrics Tony Romo had playing in the background when he took to Instagram to thank Cowboys fans for their support in March. Tuesday, those words became official.

Playing football again looks like a no go for Romo.

After weeks of whispers but no answers, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is retiring to the CBS announcing booth following other Cowboys like Don Meredith, Troy Aikman, Daryl Johnston, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and Deion Sanders.

I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017

"Just knowing what I wanted to do for the next 15, 20, 30 years, I just felt as though it was the right decision at this time," Romo said on a conference call Tuesday. "I'm really excited about the new challenge ahead."

From his first appearance on October 23, 2006, to his last on New Year's Day, Romo, by numbers, is the best quarterback in Cowboys history. He had more passing yards (34,183), more touchdowns (248), and a higher passer rating (97.1) than any other QB to wear the Star.

Zero is the number that haunts Cowboys fans, though. No Super Bowl wins.

However, happy thoughts were shared after the announcement. Terrance Williams, the receiver he threw his last touchdown pass to, tweeted:

Tony🐐Romo thank you for everything. @tonyromo — Terrance Williams (@TerranceWill2) April 4, 2017

The fans themselves:

“I’ve seen him fight some battles when the team was bad. He fought. He fought silently, and he suffered silently," said Cowboys fan, Patrick Fields.

“Really good job, and thanks for keeping up your spirit and keeping going, but you shouldn’t have put yourself through all the pain," said another Dallas diehard, Brittany Carter.

Romo turned a $10,000 offer as an undrafted free agent into $130 million in a career as memorable for the touchdowns as it was for the backbreaking mistakes and the broken back.

CBS is going all in on the broadcasting rookie. He'll be on its number one team with Jim Nantz, replacing former New York Giant Phil Simms.

Just one more jab at a division rival.

"I don't think it's going to be easy," Romo says of the job ahead. "I'm expecting it to be difficult. No different than when I came to the NFL to be a quarterback."

Of course, if you really want to work your way up, Tony, your wife did work on the sidelines for us here at CW33. We've got a spot for you!