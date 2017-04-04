Newlyweds hold wedding reception at In-N-Out Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. -- A California couple who got married on Friday followed up their nuptials with some double-doubles and animal style fries at a nearby In-N-Out, where they held their reception.

After tying the knot at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Juan Pablo Cervantes and Vanessa Cervantes headed over with their wedding party and guests to a nearby In-N-Out Burger.

The groom told KTLA that the newlyweds "really like In-N-Out," and that was "the only reason" they decided to hold their wedding reception at the enormously popular California-based burger chain.

Cervantes also explained that he serves in the United States Air Force and is stationed in New Mexico, where are there are currently no In-N-Outs.

"And I've been gone for a while," he said.

The newlyweds, still dressed in their wedding attire, celebrated their marriage by each ordering a double-double, while Juan Pablo added an order of animal style fries.

The husband and wife say they are headed to England for their honeymoon.