McKinney orthopedic surgeon arrested on sexual assault charges

McKINNEY - An orthopedic surgeon in Collin County has been accused of sexually assaulting his patients.

McKinney police arrested Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, of Allen, at his office at OSSM Orthopedics. At least two victims have reported that Ozumba sexually assaulted them while they were in his examination room and police believe there could be more victims involved.

According to court records, Ozumba faces two charges of sexual assault. He is booked at the Collin County Jail with a bail set at $50,000.