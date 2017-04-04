Marvel’s X-Men pilot shuts down parts of Deep Ellum

Heads up Dallasites! Part of Deep Ellum will be shut down this week.

20th Century Fox Television is producing the pilot episode for their show “Heaven,” a Marvel’s X-Men series, that will have streets in Deep Ellum closed from April 2nd – 4th at 7p – 6a.

Good Latimer Expressway (between Main Street and Canton Street) and Commerce Street (between Caesar Chavez Boulevard and Henry Street) will be close on these days. Film trucks and equipment will be in the alleyway behind The Bomb Factory as well.

Since X-Men is known for being action packed, don’t be alarmed if you hear gunfire. They’re blanks for stunts.